The Prince George Community Foundation announced $960,550 in funding for 20 projects, including some in the Cariboo.

The organization include community service organizations, charities, non-profits, and Indigenous governing bodies.

The Canadian Mental Health Association South Cariboo branch was one of the organizations that received $35,550, which Executive Director Susann Collins, says is to increase the cybersecurity for the organization.

“That funding will allow us to protect our information we store against people who might attempt to hack into a computer and take it hostage, and all those other things that are happening nowadays.” says Collins.

Collins added that work is already being done for the cybersecurity, with an audit already completed by an IT company, and are now working on what exactly to do with the funding.

Other organizations from the Cariboo include the Quesnel and District Child Development Association, Crooked Leg Ranch Society, and Williams Lake Cross Country Ski.

The full list of funding recipients and amount received can be found on the Prince George Community Foundation website here.