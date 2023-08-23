An upper low pressure system from Alberta is bringing with it heavy rain to the Chilcotin and the Cariboo Regions today (August 23).

“We’ve seen Quesnel already receive 25 millimetres of rain and areas of the Chilcotin have already received 20 to 35 millimetres.” Shayne Keetley, Meteorologist with Environment Canada said, “That’s why have a Special Weather Statement out for the Cariboo and 100 Mile House Region as well as a Rainfall Warning for the Chilcotin Region.”

Keetley said the majority of the rain will stop falling late this evening, probably around the midnight hour.

“It will stop falling from the West to the East, so we’ll see it first stop in the Chilcotin Region and then move Eastward.” We also want to always remind people to remember to watch out for possible washouts near rivers and creeks, they may be running faster than normal, and to keep their culverts clear and watch for any localized flooding or pooling that may happen on the roads.”

Keetley noted that areas with Eastward facing slopes, particularly into the Chilcotin Region, that’s where we’ll see the the highest amounts of rain.