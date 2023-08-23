Police were called to a collision involving three vehicles on Highway 97 and Maple Drive.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says the accident happened at around 5-45 p.m.yesterday. (Tuesday)

“A pickup truck was turning left off of Highway 97 onto Maple Drive when it was struck by a station wagon towing a small trailer that was travelling north on the Highway. The pickup truck then struck another vehicle that was waiting at the light on Maple Drive.”

Kronebusch says one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Luckily no one was seriously injured in the collision.”