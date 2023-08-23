RCMP in the Cariboo made multiple drug an cash seizures in an investigation into drug trafficking.

In a release, Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit (CC-CRU) conducted a traffic stop on August 6th, outside of 100 Mile House with a vehicle that was associated to a person known to police in the Lower Mainland with ties to the Cariboo and Bella Coola.

When police spoke to both occupants, an adult man and woman, they noted evidence of possible drug trafficking, leading to an arrest and a search of the vehicle.

The search revealed a large amount of cash, suspected methamphetamines, GHB and a loaded shotgun.

Police say both suspects could face numerous charges.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant on an associated residence in Hagensbord, where Bella Coola RCMP located more suspected methamphetamines, GHB and a stolen recreational vehicle.

On Friday, August 16th, CC-CRU along with Williams Lake RCMP, executed a search warrant at a residence in the City’s north end associated to an individual known to police.

Police said they located suspected fentanyl cocaine, methamphetamines, and other controlled substances as well as a large amount of cash and paraphernalia.

The resident of the home, an adult man, could face multiple drug related charges.