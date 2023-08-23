The Sami communities from Northern Sweden were welcomed to the Tsilhqot’in Territory recently for an historic cultural exchange.

The Tsilhqot’in National Government stated in a release both continued their ongoing cultural exchange and learning from each other on struggles and efforts to protect their lands, waters, culture and livelihoods.

Over the four days the two Nations found lots of common ground.

TNG Tribal Chair Chief Joe Alphonse said the Sami communities talked about challenges and issues that they have in their area like mining.

- Advertisement -

“It was an opportunity for them to come out and talk to us as we have experience dealing with mining. We are the only Indigenous Nation to ever beat a big company like that so it was an opportunity to share and talk about experiences.”

Alphonse added that it was a mutually beneficial trip for both Nations.

“We agreed to work on developing an agreement between the Sami People and Chilcotin People to continue to work together and continue to dialogue and be a support for one another.”

Per Jonas Parfa, Chief of Tuorpon stated in that same release “Our Sami delegation have agreed with the Tribal Tsilhqot’in National Government to continue our co-operation to protect our lands and territories and to revitalize our languages, traditional knowledge and cultural heritage. Protecting Indigenous culture and livelihoods require peace building, effective governance, environmental protection and safeguarding of Indigenous rights.”