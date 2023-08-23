Cariboo Chevrolet Buick GMC in Williams Lake is supporting those in Kelowna who are displaced due to the wildfires.

They’ll be collecting different items such as nonperishable food items, water, clothing, bathroom supplies, and more to fill up a 53 foot semi truck container.

Sales Manager Peter Hennan, says this came about when thinking about the people affected by the fires.

“I think Rick, who’s one of our sales guys here, contacted Wyatt from BNJ Trucking, and they got together with each other and said we need to do something.” says Hennan.

“So Wyatt offered the truck, a driver, and the fuel to get the stuff there, and we offered to fill it up.”

As for when they look to stop collecting items, Hennan says it’ll be within a couple weeks.

He wants to give people time to think and clear their heads on what they’re going to need to do, before rolling in with the donated items.

Anyone who wishes to donate items listed can drop them off at the Cariboo Chevrolet Buick GMC.