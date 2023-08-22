Quesnel RCMP responded to a single vehicle accident on the Barkerville Highway over the weekend.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch goes over a few of the details.

“August 20th around noon police responded to a motor vehicle incident involving a motorcycle on the Barkerville Highway. Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The accident happened in the Victoria Creek Road area.

Kronebusch says the cause of the crash is still under investigation, although he says they don’t suspect anything criminal at this point.