Due to weather conditions and the current status of wildfires in the region, the CRD Emergency Operations Centre was able to lift several Evacuation Alerts and downgrade one Order yesterday afternoon (August 22).

“We were able to downgrade the Eliguk Lake Order to an Evacuation Alert,” Public Information Officer for the Emergency Operations Centre, Gerald Pinchbeck said, “We were also able to lift four alerts to all clear in the Trumpeter Mountain Fire area and the Anahim Peak area. Those include the communities of Anahim Lake and the southern portion of the Dean River.”

Pinchbeck said as of right now there are active Evacuation Alerts in the Gatcho Lake and Eliguk Lake areas, and Titetown area alert.

Earlier Today the CRD lifted the Lhoosk’uz area Alert.

There are no active Evacuation Orders in the Cariboo Regional District.

“If residents aren’t already signed up, we (CRD) are encouraging people to sign up for our Emergency Notification System,” Pinchbeck noted, “so that if there is an Evacuation Order or Alert issued by the Cariboo Regional District which impacts you, you get a notification as soon as we issue it. It’s easy to register, just go to our website cariboord.ca/subscribe.”

The Cariboo Regional District said since May first of this year, 763 people have signed up bringing the total subscriptions to 54,219.