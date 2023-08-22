Alexis Creek RCMP were called out to an accident yesterday afternoon between Alexis Creek and Tatla Lake.

Constable Brian Blaikie says they were called out at around 4:00pm, where they found a white GMC Sierra that had rolled over.

He added that police had found a lone male occupant who was deceased at the scene.

RCMP closed down that portion of Highway 20 for around four hours, and reopened at 8:00pm.

As to the cause of the rollover, Blaikie says he’s unable to speak on it, as the investigation is ongoing.