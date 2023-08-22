Listen Live

Accident claims one life near Alexis Creek

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo by Vista Radio staff.

Alexis Creek RCMP were called out to an accident yesterday afternoon between Alexis Creek and Tatla Lake.

Constable Brian Blaikie says they were called out at around 4:00pm, where they found a white GMC Sierra that had rolled over.

He added that police had found a lone male occupant who was deceased at the scene.

RCMP closed down that portion of Highway 20 for around four hours, and reopened at 8:00pm.

As to the cause of the rollover, Blaikie says he’s unable to speak on it, as the investigation is ongoing.

