Update 3:30pm:

Fire crews remain on site working on the continued clean up and investigation, following this morning’s explosion on Dominion Street.

The blaze was fully extinguished by 2:30pm.

Buildings around the explosion site have experienced damage.

The roads will remain closed while this clean up and investigation takes place.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and the RCMP are asking for anyone with any video footage of the incident to please call the non-emergency line at 250-561-3300 to speak with investigators.

Estimated damage costs are unknown at this time.

Updated story 2:30 PM

Northern Health Spokesperson, Eryn Collins has told MyPGNow.com that one person is in “critical condition and is expected to be transferred to a higher level of care” following this morning’s explosion.

The other two who were transported to the hospital have been “assessed as being in fair condition, and they will likely be admitted for further observation,” Collins said.

Updated story 9:00 AM

Three people were transported to UHNBC hospital by emergency crews and a bystander following an explosion along the 400 block of Dominion Street this morning (Tuesday) in downtown Prince George.

RCMP and fellow first responders responded to the call just after 7:00 and closed off the areas between 3rd and 5th Avenue on George Street all the way down to Queensway.

Northern Health Spokesperson, Eryn Collins told mycariboonow.com the worst-case scenario has been avoided.

“University Hospital began briefly preparing for a potential Code Orange, which is a mass casualty response to the incident – however, that was stood down around 30 minutes later shortly after 8 am.”