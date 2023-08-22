The Tsilhqot’in Nation will be offering evacuee accommodations for its community members and other First Nations across the province.

Tribal Chair Chief Joe Alphonse said temporary lodgings will be available in Riske Creek as a safe environment for up to 100 members and other Indigenous peoples in the event of an evacuation due to wildfires.

“When Indigenous Peoples are brought to gymnasiums and told to sleep on cots often it’s a reminder of residential schools for a lot of them. So we wanted to set something up which will be a little more culturally appropriate and cook some culturally appropriate food for those people who come down.”

Alphonse said the creation of the group lodging center came from past experiences with wildfires in TNG communities.

“In 2017 we relied on a lot of people to reach out and help and this our (TNG) opportunity to do the same thing. We’ve been through it, we know what people are going through. We have nobody yet but we’re looking at Thursday (August 24) before we get full completion of the camp and then we’re ready to go.”

The TNG said in a release that they’ve worked collaboratively with the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness on this lodging center.