The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department is lending a helping hand in other parts of the province.

Captain Bart Schneider says they are assisting with the wildfires in a couple of areas.

“Last week we got a call to go to Keremeos, so we sent our engine down with four people there last Wednesday, and then with the fire event that took place in West Kelowna we got a second request to send our tender down there, so we have two people and a tender down in Kelowna.”

Schneider says they are always willing to help out their neighbours.

“We have mutual aid agreements with our outlying departments and our support doesn’t end there. We want to help out everybody that needs it, and just because at some point in time we may need it as well, so any way that the Quesnel Fire Department can help out we’re more than willing to step up.”

Schneider says they will be there for the most part as long as they are needed, or as long as they can support them being there.

He says it in no way impacts their ability to fight fires in Quesnel.

If it did, Schneider says those fire fighters would be brought home.