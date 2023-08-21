It was another profitable weekend on the Canadian pro rodeo circuit for three Quesnel cowgirls.

Brooke Wills was 3rd in the Ladies Barrel Racing in Pincher Creek, Alberta and also earned a 3-4 split with her sister Lane in Cranbrook and grabbed a three-way share of 6th with Lane in Prince George.

Brooke won more than 2,688 dollars.

Lane Wills was also 5th in Cranbrook and also cashed in all three rodeos for more than 22-hundred dollars.

Mariah Mannering, also from Quesnel, earned a 4-5 split in Prince for just under 600 dollars.

All three entered the weekend in the top 12 in the standings, which would qualified them for the Canadian Finals.