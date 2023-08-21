Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsMan caught with drugs in Quesnel will spend some time in prison
FeaturedNewsQuesnel

Man caught with drugs in Quesnel will spend some time in prison

By George Henderson
(Photo provided by Quesnel RCMP)

A prison sentence has been handed down to a suspect in a drug bust in Quesnel.

34-year old Julian Wade Page was sentenced to three years and 291 days in jail in Supreme Court in New Westminster.

He also received a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Page pleaded guilty to one count each of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

Quesnel RCMP responded to a 9-1-1 call for a domestic dispute on Graham Road in the Bouchie Lake area back in February of 2021.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, police say a suspect attempted to leave the property in a vehicle but lost control and went into the ditch.

He was eventually found hiding in a chicken coup.

Police say a search of the area revealed a loaded 9 millimetre handgun, as well as varying quantities of methamphetamine, meth mixed with fentanyl, and crack cocaine, as well as more than 47-hundred dollars in cash.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    On Air