A prison sentence has been handed down to a suspect in a drug bust in Quesnel.

34-year old Julian Wade Page was sentenced to three years and 291 days in jail in Supreme Court in New Westminster.

He also received a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Page pleaded guilty to one count each of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

Quesnel RCMP responded to a 9-1-1 call for a domestic dispute on Graham Road in the Bouchie Lake area back in February of 2021.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, police say a suspect attempted to leave the property in a vehicle but lost control and went into the ditch.

He was eventually found hiding in a chicken coup.

Police say a search of the area revealed a loaded 9 millimetre handgun, as well as varying quantities of methamphetamine, meth mixed with fentanyl, and crack cocaine, as well as more than 47-hundred dollars in cash.