The Cariboo Regional Districts Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Eliguk Lake Area Order to an Evacuation Alert.

Effective immediately the CRD says residents are allowed to return to the area.

The Evacuation Order for the Eliguk Lake Area was issued back on August 17th for 11 parcels covering 12,104 hectares.

The CRD also lifted the Evacuation Alert for the Anahim Peak Area #2 that was issued on August 9th as well as the Evacuation Alert issued on July 25th for the Anahim Peak Area.

The CRD also the Alerts for the Trumpeter Mountain Fire Area issued July 21st for 243 parcels covering 14,800 hectares, and the Trumpeter Mountain Fire Area Alert #2 issued August 11th.