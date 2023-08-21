The Williams Lake Fire Department has 2 apparatus and 6 members assisting in with the Kelowna McDougall Creek wildfire.

Fire Chief Evan Dean said they were sent late last week and continue to work in that area.

“Crews are still working in that area. They’re reported back a few times, they’ve been quite busy. They’re kind of on a shift work now as things start to stabilize a little bit. They’ve been re-deployed in the West Kelowna, Kelowna Lake Country area on a number of fires and just doing whatever work they can to support all the other structural companies that are in that area.”

The Williams Lake Fire Department has been deployed a number of other times already this year.

Dean said one was just outside of Quesnel, to the Townsend Creek Fire, a structural protection crew was also sent to Osoyoos, as well as an engine that went down to Merritt to help them with a large log fire that they had at a mill.

“2017 was obviously a big year for the Cariboo and the whole province came came around to our aid when we needed it and this kind of our opportunity to repay that as best as we can. I think there are a number of departments that are in a similar situation that we’re just trying to help out wherever we can,” Dean added.