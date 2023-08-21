The District of Wells received a financial boost from the province to support their wastewater treatment facility upgrades and expansion project.

Mayor Ed Coleman says the $5 million in funding is outstanding because it’s the main piece of infrastructure that the District needs to get up to date on plus any future expansions and refinements that they’re doing in the community.

“It sends a message that the District of Wells and our citizens and our investor’s that we’re going to have a very excellent wastewater treatment facility. It’s going to take a few years to get it all built but we’re very excited about it.”

He added the project will take time to complete and will be done in stages.

“So we do investments in our lagoon systems and our lift stations and then we get into building additional chambers for the lagoon system so that we have a state-of-the-art tertiary type treatment process.”

Coleman said this project is one of 80 that are going on simultaneously in various stages of planning or developing and this is the next biggest one other than the outdoor covered ice rink which is nearing it’s completion.