Thousands of Canadians remain out of their homes as wildfires continue to burn in B.C. and Yellowknife.

In the North Shuswap region two fires merged and now cover 41-thousand hectares and has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities.

Yesterday (Sunday), heavy smoke in the region grounded helicopters helping to battle the blaze.

In the Okanagan Valley, fire officials say they have made some progress and have lifted some evacuation orders, but thousands remain out of their homes due to the threat.

West Kelowna’s fire chief, Jason Brolund, says they feel they’re finally moving forward, rather than backward.

Meantime, officials in the Northwest Territories say the massive wildfire near Yellowknife hasn’t progressed over the weekend, thanks to some rain and a change in wind direction.

Most of the 20-thousand residents evacuated late last week.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire