The Williams Lake Fire Department responded to 4 callouts over the weekend.

Fire Chief Evan Dean said at approximately 1 am on Saturday (August 19) they were on scene at a local tow yard where 6 vehicles were involved in a fire.

Crews extinguished the flames and the cause is under investigation by Williams Lake RCMP.

At 3:20 that afternoon the Williams Lake Fire Department attended a grass fire in the Cattle Drive area.

Dean said when crews arrived the wind driven fire spread quickly, running several hundred feet in a matter of seconds.

Firefighters were able to get ahead of the fire to prevent any property damage and remained on scene for over an hour extinguishing hot spots.

While returning to the fire hall, Dean said another call came in at approximately 6 pm for a wildland fire near the Lexington subdivision.

As the fire was very near the fire protection boundary, 150 Mile Fire, WLFN Emergency Services and BC Wildfire Services were all in attendance.

The fire was extinguished and the scene left with BCWS.

The cause of both the grassfire and wildland fire have not been determined.

And on Sunday morning (August 20) at approximately 5 o’clock, Dean said they were called to a small fire in the alley near Oliver and 7th Avenue.

They were able to extinguish the fire completely after a passerby had doused the flames.

Dean added no cause of how it started is known at this time.

The Williams Lake Fire Department reminds everyone of the extremely high risk of rapid fire spread, to be cautious and vigilant and to report any fires to 9-1-1 immediately.