The South Cariboo Garlic Festival is making its return to Lac La Hache this weekend.

Preparations for the event began last September, after Nedeen Boon and Teresa Wager took over from the previous organizer.

Since then, Boon says the support up to this point has been great.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the neighbours in the area that will be affected by some traffic,” says Boon.

“but their super supportive, they’ve actually come out and seen us working, and said how appreciative they are and how good things are looking, so that’s been fantastic.”

Boon added that some of them have even brought out lawn mowers and helped pitch in.

With nearly a year to prepare for the event, Wager says that they’d probably shorten it for next year, as there was a massive learning curve, and they weren’t sure how the event would turn out.

She noted that they’ve been able to accomplish what they wanted to accomplish from the start.

The Garlic Festival will start on Saturday, August 26th from 9:00am to 5:00pm, and end Sunday from 9:00am until 4:00pm.

More information on the South Cariboo Garlic Festival can be found on their website here.