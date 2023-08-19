The multi JUNO nominated Reklaws made a stop in Quesnel, which saw hundreds attend.

No official numbers have been provided on if the event was a success, as the City needs to go through it’s marketing and production costs, and the cost for the performers.

As to if the City would hold an event like this again, Jeff Norburn, Director of Community Services says it’s up to government officials.

“We’ll probably provide them with a report at the North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee, probably provide them a little summary or tie it into our budget update report that we would bring to the committee in September, and take a look at that information and we’ll see where that leads.” says Norburn.

The City’s goal was to sell 12 hundred tickets, which Norburn says that they were unable to reach.

He noted that the concert went very well, with the show going smoothly operationally, and the crowd enjoying their time.