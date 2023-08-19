The 100 Mile House Wranglers announced their seventh captain heading into the 2023-24 season.

Williams Lake’s Curtis Roorda will be taking over the roll, as the previous captain Ethan Sanders committed to Arizona State University over the offseason.

Head Coach and General Manager, Dale Hladun says the choice for the new captain was a consensus one.

“We have an award on our team called the Players Choice Award, and what the players do is they vote for the guy that inspired them, or showed the most character, or resembled a wrangler the most, was good in the room, somebody they could follow.” says Hladun.

- Advertisement -

“So Curtis won that award last year, and he was an easy choice for our captain.”

Hladun says that Curtis will continue to do what he does best, along with the great support team he’ll have around him.

Exhibition matches for the Wranglers begin September 8th, with their first regular season game on September 22nd at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

More information on the 100 Mile House Wranglers can be found on their website here.