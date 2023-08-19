The Prospectors Car Club is holding their 26th Steak-Out Show and Shine this weekend in Quesnel.

Today, the club is having a two hour cruise in the afternoon, and in the evening will be a dinner and silent auction, with the show and shine on Sunday.

President Corey Delves says people can expect to see a wide variety of vehicles at the event.

“There’s older daily driver cars, there’s some very high end cars that are trailered to events and have very high end paint jobs and so forth. There’s a whole array of vehicles.” says Delves.

“There’s also motorcycles, and we’re expecting a few big trucks as well, commercial trucks.”

Delves added that last year had 231 cars registered and is hoping this year will bring in a few more.

He says there is potential some may not be able to show up due to the current road closures from the wildfires down south.

The Show and Shine will be at LeBourdais Park from 10:00am until 3:00pm, with gates opening at 7:00am.

More information on the 26th Steak-Out Show and Shine, you can visit the Prospectors Car Club website here.