The province has approved $538 million in funding for two restoration projects in the Quesnel area to stabilize roads on historic landslide sites.

On Blackwater Road at Knickerbocker Road, a road segment affected by landslides, will undergo realignment and reinforcement, as well as measures to help prevent future slides in the project area.

And on Highway 97 at Cottonwood Hill north of Quesnel, a segment of highway affected by a significant slow-moving landslide, will be stabilized.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure stated in a release $334.6 million is for the Highway 97 at Cottonwood Hill project and $203.4 million for the Blackwater Road at Knickerbocker Road project.

- Advertisement -

The Ministry said crews at both sites are completing work, such as geotechnical investigations, that includes collecting soil and water samples to inform the project designs, and environmental investigations.

These are the first two projects within the Cariboo Road Recovery Projects program to move to construction and are being designed with a focus on resilience to changing weather patterns while addressing stability issues and building infrastructure for the long term.

Construction on these two projects is scheduled to begin next year.