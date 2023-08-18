The district of 100 Mile House will be temporarily closing the Marsh Trail to the public.

Repairs will be done for the last portion of the trail, including resurfacing and adding drainage to the area starting Monday, August 21st.

Todd Conway, Director of Community Services, says the project began a couple years ago.

“The old surface had been corroding over the years due to the water, so we’ll be adding drainage to it and putting a good solid surface on it, so that would last 10 to 20 years.”

- Advertisement -

The district had done the project over multiple years to keep the trail open to the public as long as possible, rather than shutting it down for a longer period.

Conway added that the first half of the trail was repaired last year, with this last half expected to be done by Friday, August 25th.