Glen Arbor Cariboo Park Home Society will be getting more senior housing after its third reading approval at Williams Lake’s Council meeting.

Work to get this project underway began in 2019, however they needed to do a study to determine if more units were needed, and how many.

Chair of the Glen Arbor Cariboo Park Home Society, Walter Cobb says the study came back in their favour.

“It told us there was a need there, and we were only going for 24 units to start with and we were able to up it to 36, because of the need study so, it’s been a long process.” says Cobb.

- Advertisement -

Cobb added that they’re now in the stage of the development permit, then apply for a building permit in September, start construction, and hope to put people in by this time next year.

He says construction will take about 18 months, and that at the end of day, 36 units may still not be enough.