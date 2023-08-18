The Witness Blanket Exhibit slated to open this Monday at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus has been postponed until further notice.

The University said in a release delivery of the travelling art piece has been affected by wildfires in the community of Fort Smith in Northwest Territories.

Inspired by a woven blanket, the cedar-framed artwork is made of more than 800 reclaimed items from 77 sites across Canada, including residential schools, churches and cultural organizations.

The Witness Blanket exhibit was developed by the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and Indigenous artist Carey Newman.