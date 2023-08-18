The 2023-24 season is upon the 100 Mile House Wranglers, as they finish up their last bit of preparations.

Over the offseason, Coach and General Manager Dale Hladun had been scouting for players across the province to join the team.

He’s now looking to fill whatever spots remain for the team through a tryout camp.

“We still have holes to fill on our team. We can add a forward or two and a defenseman or two, and we also would like to find players that can affiliate with us.” says Hladun.

“Even though they may not get signed by us full time this year, they have a possibility of practicing and getting into games during the season with us. That means a lot too.”

Hladun added that the calibre of kids that confirmed to participate at the tryouts are strong, making it a nice camp to work in.

The camp will run from August 25th to the 27th, and once concluded, the top players will be invited out on September 5th to the teams first exhibition game, and run through their fitness programs and skating drills.

Spots are still open for the tryout camp, and anyone looking to register can find out on the 100 Mile House Wranglers Facebook page here.