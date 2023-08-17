Weather patterns should change over the next few days and the BC government says the drastic changes could cause fire behavior to be extreme in some areas.

According to the province during the past week, many regions across BC have broken heat records which has compounded existing drought conditions leading to wildfire services on a heightened level of alert to deal with the increasing numbers of wildfires.

The government says colder air is expected to sweep across the province as early as Friday which is expected to bring strong shifting winds and dry lightning and could spark new unpredictable fires.

According to a media release, the change in weather could result in evacuation orders being issued and residents are being asked to cooperate with local authorities should their community be ordered to evacuate.

Travelers are also being asked to plan and be aware that fires can change direction without warning. The government suggests anyone traveling should check road conditions on drivebc.ca before heading out, as well as check the evacuation status along your route and at your destination.

Conditions on wildfires are updated on BCWildfire.ca and EmergencyInfoBC.ca or through the BC Wildfire Service App.

(from the files of Justin Baumgardner staff)