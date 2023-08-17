An Evacuation Order has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre for 11 parcels covering 12,104 hectares in the Eliguk Lake Area.

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, the CRD stated in a release that members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.

Evacuation route:

Using available Forestry Roads, drive towards the Dean River Road;

Turn Southeast (Left) on the Dean River Road;

At the junction of the Dean River Road with Highway 20, turn EAST (left) onto Highway 20;

Follow Highway 20 EAST until you arrive in Williams Lake.

Evacuees can access Emergency Support Services (ESS) by self-registering using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/. Evacuees can also call 250-267-1154 to register.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

You must leave the area immediately

Register at the ESS Centre listed above

Close all windows and doors

Do not shut off your natural gas if you receive an evacuation order. For more information visit www.fortisbc.com

Close gates (latch) but do not lock

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY