Widespread Gusty winds and risk of thunderstorms are expected today into tomorrow in the Province.

“We have a front coming in from the Northwest moving Southeast,” Environment Canada Meteorologist Matt Loney said, “along that front we’re not expecting a lot of moisture but what we are expecting is wind shifts and gusty winds over the province. With the passage of the front, although there’s not much moisture, there still is quite a bit of instability so there’s going to be a risk of some thunderstorms but with dry lightning.”

Loney said with those conditions will likely worsen wildfire conditions, igniting some new starts with any lightning and the winds might foster fires taking off rapidly.

“Winds will shift and pick up later this morning out of the Northwest up to 50km per hour and tonight we’re going to see those winds continue through the overnight hours and again they’ll continue tomorrow gusting to 40, slightly less than today, so the winds are going to stay elevated for quite some time through the night time hours.”