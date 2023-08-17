BC’s police watchdog has been called in following an incident in Mackenzie where one man passed away.

On Tuesday, the Mackenzie RCMP received a call of a man attending a pipeline site where he was said to have made threats towards the site workers, and reportedly had a rifle and ammunition in his vehicle.

Due to the nature of the interaction, the worksite was evacuated.

Officers with the detachment and North District Emergency Response Team attended the man’s residence and set up containment.

Officers reportedly made multiple attempts to have the man surrender, but while they were outside a bang was heard in the home. When officers entered the home man was located deceased.

The Independent Investigations Office is investigating police actions in the incident.