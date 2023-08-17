The 20-thousand residents of Yellowknife have been ordered to evacuate, as a giant wildfire moves to within 16 kilometres of the capital of the Northwest

Territories.

The order came last night (Wed) with residents of the western side of the city told to head out on Highway 3…..the only highway connecting Yellowknife with the rest of Canada.

Officials fear that highway may be cut by the flames late today.

The first large settlement on the evacuation route….Peace River, in northern Alberta….is over a thousand kilometres away.

Evacuation flights will begin this afternoon.

Reception centres will be opened in Calgary, Red Deer, Valleyview and Fox Creek, in addition to those already opened in Grande Prairie and St. Albert.

Officials say there is no immediate danger…..but everyone must be out by tomorrow at noon.

They add the blaze could reach the city’s outskirts by the weekend.