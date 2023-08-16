Williams Lake’s Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is expected to be closed to the public, starting Monday, August 21st.

Work will begin with the pool closure, followed by the fitness centre closure starting September second, and rink 2 closure beginning around August 26th.

“This is one of the deader times, because people are getting the last holiday in before school starts, and then the week of school starting, so we try to time it so that we don’t impact very many programs and services that people in the community might want.” says Stacey Miranda, Director of Community Services.

Miranda added that they don’t expect the closure and the work being done extend the original timeframe given, as this is their normal process.

The recreation complex is expected to completely reopen to the public on Tuesday, September 12th, with regular fall hours.

The annual maintenance shutdown is standard for all recreational facilities to make sure equipment and infrastructure continues to stay in top condition.

More information about the closure can be found on the City of Williams Lake’s website here.