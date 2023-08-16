A long time dream of the community of Wells is about to come true.

The 50 by 100 foot outdoor covered multiple purpose rink is nearing completion.

Mayor Ed Coleman said their Facility Committee had this vision for the rink since 2018 and soon they’ll see the fruits of their labour.

“The roof will be on by next week then we just have to pour the slab, put some electrical in and some lighting and we’re ready to go for the winter. Certainly in the fall it can be used before the snow falls as well.”

During the Spring, Summer and Fall, Coleman noted that the rink can be used for pickleball, basketball, cultural events, weddings and farmers markets.

“It created a lot of positive vibes,” Coleman said, “and then the tourist hear about it so they come by. I actually had 7 communities in Western Canada ask about it so I sent them the blueprints so they can understand it because they’re looking at that type of amenity for their communities as well. It costs $30 million to build a proper ice rink facility or $40 million these days, so when you can get a facility this versatile, near a million or even less, depending on how big you’re building it, it’s helpful.”

Thanks to great donors along with the Province of BC, Coleman says the project cost is about $1.1 million.

