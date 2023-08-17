Quesnel City Council is putting in efforts to increase the housing supply through funding.

The funding is through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Housing Accelerator Fund, to encourage municipalities to develop a plan to support development.

The City will have five action plan items to help their eligibility, including incentivizing accessory dwelling units, workforce housing development package, zoning bylaw update, E-permitting, and density bonusing.

Mayor Ron Paull says one item in question, the multi-family housing incentive, could benefit the City further if eligible.

“This initiative may be deemed an ineligible use of funds, but if allowed, it could be the biggest impact on the housing supply.” says Paull.

“So there’s a question there about the eligibility of that particular component.”

Paull added that the multi-family housing incentive has the capability of generating the most of the grant funding of around $600,000.

Just last week, the Council spoke with the BC Minister of Housing, Ravi Kahlon, and made a note that they were applying for the funding.

This will hopefully speed up the process on getting the ball rolling to begin the action plan items listed.

Quesnel is eligible for up to $3,724,200, with the estimated costs for their action plan being $1,460,000.