For the 8th year Barkerville Historic Town will be hosting an Indigenous Peoples Celebration.

Usually held on one day, this year’s event will be taking place this coming Saturday and Sunday (August 19 & 20).

Mike Retasket, a Cultural Interpreter at Barkville said there will be lots to see and do for everyone from story-telling to a parade, games, an artist’s market, and dancing.

Being a two-day event this time around Retasket noted it will be bigger than ever.

“We have guests coming from a lot of places here in British Columbia. Lilooet Bear Dancers will be here, we have word that Quatnum Mountain, a drum group, are going to be here for our mini pow-pow that’s going to be taking place during the day at the gathering place that Barkerville has created.”

Retasket added that their doors are open to everyone who comes to Barkerville Historic Town and wants to learn a little bit more about Indigenous culture this weekend.

“We are truly excited for this event to come and be in Barkerville again.” Retasket said, “There have been times in the past when it’s been standing room only so you’ll want to show up on time so don’t miss out on any of our exciting events. We’ll have men’s traditional dancers dressed up in regalia, women’s traditional dancers, jingle dancers and hoop dancers that will come and do dance performances and explain what it is they are doing when they are dancing as well.”