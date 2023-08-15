The province’s latest heat wave has led to another record being shattered – this time for electricity demand.
According to BC Hydro, a new benchmark was set for the highest August peak hourly demand as consumption reached 84 hundred megawatts last night (Monday).
This is due to residents reaching for their fans and air conditioners in order to beat the heat.
On average, typical heatwaves can result in an addition of over 1,000 megawatts – that equates to turning on one million portable AC units.
BC Hydro encourages residents to keep cool and save money by doing the following:
- Closing the drapes and blinds: Shading windows can block out up to 65 percent of the heat.
- Shutting doors and windows: If the temperature outside is warmer than inside, keep doors and windows closed to keep the cooler air in and the warm air out.
- Using a fan: Running a fan nine hours a day over the summer costs just $7.
- Cooling with a heat pump: Because BC Hydro generates 98 per cent of its electricity from clean, renewable resources that are mostly powered by water, using a heat pump to cool in the summer and heat in the winter is more environmentally friendly than a system powered by gas. It is also more energy efficient than using multiple portable AC units. BC Hydro offers up to $3,000 in rebates for switching from a fossil fuel-based system, which can be combined with provincial and federal rebates for a total savings of up to $11,000 on cost and installation with some municipalities adding additional rebates on top of that.
- Going ductless: If a central heat pump system is not an option for your home, ductless heat pump units are a great option while offering the same benefits of a central system.