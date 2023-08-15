The province’s latest heat wave has led to another record being shattered – this time for electricity demand.

According to BC Hydro, a new benchmark was set for the highest August peak hourly demand as consumption reached 84 hundred megawatts last night (Monday).

This is due to residents reaching for their fans and air conditioners in order to beat the heat.

On average, typical heatwaves can result in an addition of over 1,000 megawatts – that equates to turning on one million portable AC units.

BC Hydro encourages residents to keep cool and save money by doing the following: