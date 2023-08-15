Williams Lake Pride Society is having their second annual Pride Week, with various activities lined up.

Tomorrow (August 16th), SUP in the Paddle will be hosting a Pride Paddle, as a way to bring everyone together, and is open to all skill levels.

Sunny Dyck, President of the Society, explains why their events are in August, rather than Pride Month in June.

“We have our Pride event in Williams Lake in August, it sort of coincides with our first annual declaration of Pride Week, which was done by City Hall last year.” says Dyck.

“As well as to align with some of the other major Pride events, like Vancouver and Kamloops.”

Dyck added that there are a lot of people that travel to attend the different Pride events.

On Friday (August 18th), The Pride Society will be having a walk and Unified Pride Music Festival.

There won’t be a Pride Parade this year, as they look to change the event with the growing community.

This doesn’t mean the parade is no longer happening, as Dyck says they’ll probably bring it back next year.

She noted that they’re still looking for volunteers for the event for jobs such as the info booth and water stations.

To volunteer or to find more information on the upcoming events, you can do so by visiting the Williams Lake Pride Society Facebook Page here.