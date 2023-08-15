The Cariboo Fire Centre has issued a smoky skies bulletin.

“There are currently multiple wildfires burning west of the Cariboo Fire Centre.” Fire Information Officer Adam Nicholas said, “Smoke originating from fires within the Prince George and Coastal Fire Centres may be visible throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre. None of the active wildfires are currently threatening communities or infrastructure, however the public should remain diligent and aware of wildfire activity.”

Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from naturally caused fires.

The Cariboo Fire Centre reminds the public to report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll free or *5555 on a cell phone.