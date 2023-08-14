BC Highway Patrol Williams Lake seized a suspected firearm, ammunination and drugs during a traffic stop.

on August 3rd at approximately 7pm, Corporal Mike Moore says a member of the BC Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop with a speeding vehicle on Highway 97 near Knife Creek.

A discussion with the driver, identified as a woman from BC who is known to police raised the suspicions of the officer.

Moore says a search of the vehicle subsequent to her arrest revealed a loaded suspected firearm, ammunition as well as drugs suspected to be methamphetamine.

Moore says the driver is now facing multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Canada and was released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.