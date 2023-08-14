A Heat warning is in effect for the Cariboo as a big ridge of high pressure has moved into the Region and the province.

Terri Lang, Meteorologist with Environment Canada said highs are expected to be in the over 30 degree mark until at least mid-week.

Lang added that these temperatures are not usual for this time of year.

“Our 30 year average high for this time of year is around 23 degrees and overnight lows around 7. So we’re certainly running well above seasonal averages. A quick look at daily records would indicate that this is not all that unusual for August just that we haven’t had these big extended periods of heat so far this summer.”

Lang noted there is a definite possibility that records for daytime highs could be broken especially in the South Cariboo.

“We are expecting a bit of a cool front to come through the province Thursday so you’ll see a marked temperature difference into Friday. That cold front might kick off some thunderstorms and will probably be pretty windy as well.”