Access to Chilko-Newton Road, south of Henry’s Crossing in the Chilcotin, will be closed from September first until October 31st.

This annual closure is due to increased grizzly bear activity in the Upper Chilko River area during salmon-spawning season.

The Tsilhqot’in Nation and the Province are jointly restricting public and commercial access to the upper Chilko corridor to prevent potentially dangerous encounters between humans and grizzly bears.

The closure of the road will be monitored and enforced under the BC Wildlife Act.

Penalties and fines for violators will be issued.