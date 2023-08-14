A kitten is nearly ready for adoption after being found on death’s door at Dragon Lake in Quesnel.

Tilly, the 10-week-old kitten, was first spotted on the shore by a couple in their home.

According to Colby O’Flynn, the Senior Manager of the North Cariboo BC SPCA, the husband “went to check it out and Tilly crawled under their boat dock. They managed to coax her out onto the deck with some food – she desperately wanted to eat.”

The kitten was severely injured, visibly infected wounds were infested with bugs and her eyes were glazed over.

When she arrived at the Quesnel SPCA, O’Flynn said the first thing staff noticed was the smell of infection.

“She was cold, pale, dehydrated and barely able to lift her little head. It was hard to see the extent of the damage through her black fur, but we knew this kitten didn’t have much longer without emergency veterinary intervention.”

After several days of supportive care, her wound was cleaned and closed and the insects were removed.

“Tilly’s doctor is impressed with her healing and was finally able to change her prognosis

from day-by-day to a full recovery,” says O’Flynn. “We continue to manage her pain to help ensure she is comfortable and getting plenty of love and rest.”

She is still recovering now, eventually she will be spayed and have her tail amputated – also due to her injuries.

The SPCA believes she will be ready for adoption in early September.

Petsecure Pet Health Insurance are matching up to $3,000 in donations to Tilly’s care, and the urgent care of other animals, you can find out more here.