As temperatures reach the high 20’s and 30’s, The Cariboo Fire Centre is wanting to remind folks of the fire dangers.

The fire centre is giving caution to those conducting activities such as using ATV’s or UTV’s, to attach a spark arrestor, and for and for anyone outdoors and backcountry users to be mindful when recreating.

“The hot and dry conditions bring an increased risk to wildfires igniting and increase the rate of spread.” says Adam Nicholas, Fire Information Officer.

“Category 1 fires and campfires have been banned in the Cariboo Fire Centre, and the Tsilhqot’in Xeni Gwet’in declared title area since July 7th, and a category 1 campfire is defined as a fire half a metre high by half a metre wide or smaller.”

Nicholas added that there are no forest use or area restrictions in the Cariboo, which some people have been confused about.

He says forest use restriction refer to an area closure or restrictions to limit the risk of a fire to address a public safety concern or to avoid interference with fire control.

An area restriction is a legal document from the fire centre that prohibits access to areas where there are ongoing fire suppression activities, to limit the risk of wildfires occurring or to enforce the need to protect the public and emergency service’s.

Nicholas noted hat fires that use briquettes, gas and propane as fuel are not affected by the category 1 fire prohibition.

If you see a wildfire, you’re asked to report it through *5555, or through the BC Wildfire app.

For more information on the fire prohibition and restrictions, you can visit the BC Wildfire Service website here.