Quesnel Paving Ltd was awarded a $6.3 million construction contract for the South Cariboo Regional Airport by the Cariboo Regional District.

Over half the cost is being funded by extensive grant funding totalling $4.5 million.

$1.45 million from the BC Growing Communities Fund, $1 million from the federal Community Works Funding and $2 million from the BC Air Access Program.

The CRD stated in a release the remaining cost, will be financed through short-term borrowing over a 5 year period and result in increased residential taxation of $10 per $100,000 based on current property assessment values.

Industrial and commercial taxpayers will see increases of $34 and $25 per $100,000 respectively.

The project will include the replacement of the existing lighting system with a new LED lighting system and a repaved runway, apron and taxiway.

Electoral Area G Director and Chair of the South Cariboo Regional Airport Commission Al Richmond said Quesnel Paving Ltd. started hauling gravel and material to make the asphalt last Thursday (August 10).

“And they will be running when they do pave, which will be later in September, an on site asphalt plant. There will be some inconvenience to the local residents with the asphalt plant being there but there’s not a lot of alternatives to doing that for space to set up and the quality of asphalt require for airport services is not the same as what you’re putting on the streets. And I suspect there will be some noise and dust from the gravel but look for that to end towards the end of September and hopefully we won’t have to do this again for another 30 years.”

The last time the runway at the South Cariboo Regional Airport was repaved was in 1998, and after 25 years of operation, the CRD says a full replacement is required to maintain a safe landing surface.

The South Cariboo Regional Airport has been operated by the Regional District since 1981 and serves BC Wildfire Service, BC Emergency Health Services, RCMP, and private aircraft operators.