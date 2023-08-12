The Cariboo can expect to go back into yet another heat wave after an extended period of cooler rainy weather.

For today, the temperatures will stay closer to seasonal before we see any drastic changes to heat later this weekend and through next week.

“We’re looking at probably a gradual heat up through the weekend, for example for today, we’re looking a fairly reasonable highs if you can call them that of 25 or 26 degrees” says Meteorologist Dave Wray.

“But then as we get to Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, we’re looking at daytime highs approaching the 30 degree mark. Definitely high 20’s.”

- Advertisement -

Wray added that they don’t expect to see extreme heat throughout the Cariboo, though we’ll be five to six degrees above seasonal.

With any extended period of heat, Wray says everyone should limit outdoor activities if possible, stay well hydrated, stay in a shaded area and find an air conditioned place.

As for when we can expect to see the temperatures go back down, he says it should happen by next weekend, and may bring in some more rain.

For more information on current and future weather in the Cariboo, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.