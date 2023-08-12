Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) will be at Sportchek in Williams Lake for their recruitment drive.

The event will have some of the crews trucks, equipment, swag to giveaway, and have information for anyone interested.

“It’s just an opportunity for the community to get to know us, and we’re just hoping from that, that people will have an interest in wanting to give back to their community, the same way that we do.” says Debra Bortolussi, Member and Public Relations Coordinator.

Bortolussi added that in the past, the team has had luck in recruiting new members, and are hopeful the luck will continue this year.

She noted that volunteering is a special thing to provide to the community, and hope they can get individuals who are looking forward to being apart of it.

The recruitment drive is for all ages and will be on August 26th from 10:00am until 2:00pm.

For those unable to attend, but are interested you can contact CCSAR through their Facebook page or go on their website here.