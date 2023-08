The Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order issued on July 21st in the Trumpeter Mountain Area.

The area subject to the new Evacuation Alert is being identified as as the Trumpeter Mountain Fire Area Alert #2.

The CRD stated in a release that effective immediately residents are allowed to return to the area.

The Order was downgraded to an Alert earlier this afternoon (August 11) at 2:30 pm.