As of August 3rd there were 6 evacuation alerts and 4 evacuation orders in place within the Cariboo Fire Zone.

Cariboo Regional District Public Information Officer Gerald Pinchbeck had this update on the current active alerts.

“These Alerts include the Eliguk Lake Area, Eliguk Lake Area Alert #2, the Gatcho Lake Alert, Lhoosk’uz Lake Area Alert, which was subject to the partial lift, the Trumpeter Mountain Area Alert, Anahim Peak Area Alert, and the Anahim Peak area Alert # 2, and the Titetown Area Alert.”

Pinchbeck said these Alerts are impacting about 441 people across 700 properties covering an accumulative area of 264,000 hectares across the Regional District.

He added the only Evacuation Order is for the Trumpeter Mountain area impacting 2 properties and 1 person covering 4,329 hectares.